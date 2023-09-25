- Team World wins second straight Laver Cup, beats Team Europe 13-2
Khachanov Tops Korda for First Final of Year in Zhuhai
-
- Updated: September 25, 2023
Eager to reach his first final of the year, Karen Khachanov was in no mood to play the waiting game.
The top-seeded Khachanov slashed through one streak to snap another.
Reeling off seven straight games, Khachanov stopped Sebastian Korda 7-5, 6-4 to storm into his seventh career final at the Zhuhai Championships today.
Khachanov snapped a five-match losing streak in semifinals reaching his first ATP final since he was runner-up to Gael Monfils at Adelaide 1 in January of 2022.
The 15th-ranked Russian converted four of nine break points in a one-hour, 50-minute victory.
Final Bound! 🤩@karenkhachanov moves into final of the #zhuhaichampionships with an impressive 7-5 6-4 win over Korda@ZhuhaiChampions pic.twitter.com/UCCTX2G0MO— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 25, 2023
The hard-hitting Khachanov improves to 26-12 on the season. Khachanov will face either compatriot Aslan Karatsev or Japanese left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka in tomorrow’s final.
Since Khachanov’s run to the Roland Garros quarterfinals last June, a back injury limited Khachanov to just one match—a straight-sets loss to Michael Mmoh at the US Open—prior to his arrival in Zhuhai.
Striking cleanly and thumping the ball with confidence, Khachanov too command with that seven-game surge.
The Korda-Khachanov semifinal was a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals that Khachanov won when Korda retired trailing 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-0.
Playing for his first final since Adelaide last January, Korda took a 5-4 first-set lead today.
Then Korda lost the range on his forehand and Khachanov fired with depth and pace. Khachanov stormed through seven straight games transforming that 4-5 first-set deficit into a one-set, 4-0 lead.
The Korda forehand grew so unruly at one point, he shanked a forehand that sailed near the chair umpire’s seat. Korda looked down and out, but finally stopped his spiral holding in the fifth game of the second set.
When Khachanov shoveled a forehand approach long, Korda gained his first break for the first set for 2-4.
The former junior world No. 1 slammed an ace and serve winner—two of his heaviest serves of the set—holding firm for 3-4 and shifting pressure back on Khachanov’s shoulders for the first time in the second set.
The Australian Open semifinalist regrouped and ripped his fourth ace down the middle holding for 5-3.
Serving for the final, an assertive Khachanov slammed down a smash for triple match point.
When Korda caught the net with a backhand down the line, Khachanov was through to his first final in nearly 19 months. Khachanov carries a 4-2 career finals record into tomorrow’s title match.