- Zverev Battles into Chengdu Open Semifinals
- Laver Cup Draws and Schedule for Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Laver Cup Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 22, 2023
- Tsitsipas: Djokovic is GOAT, But Federer Most Impactful
- Cruz Hewitt, Lleyton Hewitt’s Son, Earns First Pro Win
- Roger Federer Visits United Nations, Encourages Support of Child Education
- Tennis Channel to Televise Laver Cup This Weekend
- Gillibrand, Capito and Sinema Introduce Bill to Award Billie Jean King Congressional Gold Medal
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Withdraws from Laver Cup
- Taylor Fritz Shines on Catwalk at NY Fashion Week
- Simona Halep Hit with 4-Year Suspension for Doping
- Djokovic Withdraws From Shanghai
- Barbora Krejcikova Sweeps San Diego
- Emil Ruusuvuori Tops Tommy Paul, Sends Finland into First Davis Cup QF
- Tearful Murray Dedicates Davis Cup Win to Departed Grandmother
Zverev Battles into Chengdu Open Semifinals
-
- Updated: September 24, 2023
Going the distance stokes Alexander Zverev’s competitive fire.
Down a set, Zverev battled past Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to his seventh semifinal of the season at the Chengdu Open.
Zverev fired 53 winners—12 more than Kecmanovic—including 13 aces in a gritty three-hour triumph.
The Olympic gold-medal champion improved to 43-21 on the season, including a 10-4 mark in decisive sets.
It is the seventh semifinal of the season for Zverev, who has struggled in final four matches in 2023. Zverev is 1-5 in semifinals in 2023.
The 10th-ranked German will take on either third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who is fresh off his 400th career win, or 53rd-ranked Aussie Christopher O’Connell for a spot in the final.
Former junior world No. 1 Lorenzo Musetti moved closer to his first final since winning an all-Italian final against Matteo Berrettini in Naples last October.
The 21-year-old Musetti did not face a break point sweeping Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-3 in 88 minutes. Musetti broke for a 3-1 first-set lead and later served out the opening set at 15.
The 18th-ranked Italian struck 32 winners, raising his record to 31-22 and reaching his third semifinal of the season.
Next up for Musetti is a semifinal clash vs. Roman Safiullin, who held a 7-6(1) lead when Aussie Jordan Thompson retired from their quarterfinal.
It will be the first Tour-level meeting between Musetti and Safiullin.