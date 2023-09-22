Don't Miss
- Laver Cup Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 22, 2023
- Tsitsipas: Djokovic is GOAT, But Federer Most Impactful
- Cruz Hewitt, Lleyton Hewitt’s Son, Earns First Pro Win
- Roger Federer Visits United Nations, Encourages Support of Child Education
- Tennis Channel to Televise Laver Cup This Weekend
- Gillibrand, Capito and Sinema Introduce Bill to Award Billie Jean King Congressional Gold Medal
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Withdraws from Laver Cup
- Taylor Fritz Shines on Catwalk at NY Fashion Week
- Simona Halep Hit with 4-Year Suspension for Doping
- Djokovic Withdraws From Shanghai
- Barbora Krejcikova Sweeps San Diego
- Emil Ruusuvuori Tops Tommy Paul, Sends Finland into First Davis Cup QF
- Tearful Murray Dedicates Davis Cup Win to Departed Grandmother
- Iga Swiatek Withdraws from Guadalajara Open
- Gauff’s US Open Win Most Viewed Women’s Major Final in ESPN History
Laver Cup Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 22, 2023
- Updated: September 22, 2023
Laver Cup 2023
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada
September 22-24, 2023
Surface: Black Hard Court
Team World Aims to Defend Laver Cup
Four Americans—Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton—lead Team World as it aims to defend the Laver Cup. World captain John McEnroe also selected Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic to the squad. Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils are among the stars selected to Team Europe by captain Bjorn Borg.
Laver Cup
Order of Play for Friday, September 22: Click Here