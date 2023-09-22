10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Laver Cup Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 22, 2023

Team World is defending Laver Cup champion. Photo credit: Laver Cup Facebook



Laver Cup 2023
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada
September 22-24, 2023
Surface: Black Hard Court

Team World Aims to Defend Laver Cup
Four Americans—Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton—lead Team World as it aims to defend the Laver Cup. World captain John McEnroe also selected Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic to the squad. Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils are among the stars selected to Team Europe by captain Bjorn Borg.

Laver Cup

Order of Play for Friday, September 22: Click Here