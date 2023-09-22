Laver Cup Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 22, 2023

Team World is defending Laver Cup champion. Photo credit: Laver Cup Facebook







Laver Cup 2023

Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Canada

September 22-24, 2023

Surface: Black Hard Court



Team World Aims to Defend Laver Cup

Four Americans—Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton—lead Team World as it aims to defend the Laver Cup. World captain John McEnroe also selected Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic to the squad. Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils are among the stars selected to Team Europe by captain Bjorn Borg.



Laver Cup



