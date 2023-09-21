Roger Federer Visits United Nations, Encourages Support of Child Education

Photo credit: United Nations

Roger Federer is one of tennis’ most impactful champions.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion continues to make a strong stand on behalf of children’s educational initiatives. Federer spoke to the United Nations on Investing in Education Systems for Sustainable Development and Children’s Wellbeing.

It’s a subject near and dear to Federer’s heart.

Twenty years ago, Federer launched the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports well-being and educational programs for underserved children in Southern Africa.

A true philanthropist as well as a tennis superstar, Federer’s foundation began relatively early in his career, inspired by his mother, Lynette, and her South African upbringing.

This year the Foundation celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Over the course of two decades, Federer’s foundation has helped more than two million children and the Swiss Maestro remains committed to it’s mission statement.

“I believe in the power of people. They might only need some initial empowerment,” Federer said. “We know that a good education empowers children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands and play an active part in shaping it.

“And we trust in the best will of parents that they want to ensure the best possible opportunities for their children. For 20 years, my foundation has been committed to enabling parents and local communities in providing these children with the opportunity for a good education.”

See Federer’s complete address to the United Nations here: