Winston-Salem Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Top-seeded Borna Coric takes the court in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.







Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

August 20-26, 2023

Prize Money: $760,930

Surface: Hard Court

Final Tune-Up Tournament for US Open

Winston-Salem, North Carolina is home to the annual Winston-Salem Open which was established in 2011. Borna Coric is the top seed in Winston-Salem this week. As an award winning ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the final men’s tournament prior to the US Open. Each summer, the event is held within the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a state of the art collegiate facility adjacent to Truist Field which serves as the home for Wake Forest Football. The event is owned and organized by Winston Salem Professional Tennis.

Winston-Salem Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Tuesday, August 22nd: Click Here