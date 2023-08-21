US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023

Heather Watson of Great Britain faces Dayana Yastremska in US Open qualifying. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO







US Open Qualifying

Flushing Meadows, New York

August 22-25, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $6.26 Million



US Open Qualifying Best Value in Grand Slam Tennis

Fans can attend the entire US Open Qualifying tournament free of charge as part of the tournament’s Fan Week. David Goffin, Fabio Fognini, Eugenie Bouchard, Dayana Yastremska, Cristian Garin and Coco Vandeweghe are among the notable names entered in the qualifying draws. Sixteen men and 16 women will emerge from the four days of qualifying competition having won three matches and with their name in the 128-person main draw. ESPN+ and ESPNEWS will televise qualifying live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

US Open Qualifying

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Tuesday, August 22nd: Click Here





