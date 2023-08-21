- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023
US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023
- Updated: August 21, 2023
US Open Qualifying
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 22-25, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $6.26 Million
US Open Qualifying Best Value in Grand Slam Tennis
Fans can attend the entire US Open Qualifying tournament free of charge as part of the tournament’s Fan Week. David Goffin, Fabio Fognini, Eugenie Bouchard, Dayana Yastremska, Cristian Garin and Coco Vandeweghe are among the notable names entered in the qualifying draws. Sixteen men and 16 women will emerge from the four days of qualifying competition having won three matches and with their name in the 128-person main draw. ESPN+ and ESPNEWS will televise qualifying live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open Qualifying
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Tuesday, August 22nd: Click Here