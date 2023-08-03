British Tennis Royalty: Judy Murray and Jamie Murray Visit White House

Photo credit: @JudyMurray

Britain’s first family of tennis continued a family tradition visiting the White House.

Former doubles world No. 1 Jamie Murray and mom Judy Murray took the trip to the first family’s home while in Washington, DC for this week’s Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Today was extra special. Had a private tour of the White House with Jamie thanks to the British Ambassador in Washington. 🙏 Lydia and Robyn for your time and insights. Memories for a lifetime. Loved it. @jamie_murray @WhiteHouse 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/slpNLNHO4Z — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 3, 2023

“Today was extra special. Had a private tour of the White House with Jamie thanks to the British Ambassador in Washington,” Judy Murray posted on Twitter.

“Memories for a lifetime. Loved it. @jamie_murray@WhiteHouse.”

Judy Murray and Jamie Murray’s White House trip comes about eight years after two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Andy Murray got a guided tour of The White House.

“It was fantastic to look around the White House. It’s something I’ve never done before and may never get the opportunity to do again,” Andy Murray said after his Tour. “It was nice to come here with my team…

“The West Wing was very interesting to see. So many important meetings and decisions take place in that building…it’s quite a powerful place to see.”