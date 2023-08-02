Don't Miss
Emma Raducanu Returns to Practice Post-Surgery
- Updated: August 2, 2023
Emma Raducanu’s painful season took a positively pleasurable turn today.
The 2021 US Open champion returned to court for her first formal practice since undergoing surgery to both wrists and her left ankle in May.
Raducanu looked fit in this hit with compatriot Kyle Edmund she posted on social media.
“August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️😆” Raducanu captioned her Instagram post.
We absolutely love to see it 😍@EmmaRaducanu is back on court, hitting with @kyle8edmund 🎾 pic.twitter.com/22SYLspiFS— LTA (@the_LTA) August 2, 2023
The 150th-ranked Briton made history as the first player—man or woman—to play through qualifying and capture a Grand Slam singles title at the 2021 US Open.
