Los Cabos Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Alex De Minaur of Australia takes the court in Los Cabos on Tuesday. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images



Los Cabos Open
Los Cabos, Mexico
July 31-August 5, 2023
Prize Money: $852,480
Surface: Hard Court

Tsitsipas, Norrie, Paul Head Mexico Summer Showcase
The spectacular city of Los Cabos, BCS, hosts the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo, one of the most important tennis events in Latin America that offers a wide variety of cuisine, entertainment and world-class tennis. Established in 2016, tournament winners include Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniil Medvedev. Celebrating its seventh edition in 2023 and staged at the Cabo Sports Complex for the second consecutive year, the ATP 250 event is expected to welcome around 30,000 fans, who can also enjoy the many recreational activities on offer during the day and night. Host Hotel Solaz, is a renowned Luxury Collection Resort of San José del Cabo.

Los Cabos Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here 

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Tuesday, August 1st: Click Here