- Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Los Cabos Draws and Order of Play for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Umpire Mohamed Lahyani Takes Injury Timeout During Hamburg Final
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Racquet Roadtrip: Mayleen Ramey Visits Queen’s Club
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Solinco Launches X-Natural String Endorsed by 10sBalls
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Fan Week Returns to US Open During Qualifying
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Wimbledon Champion Clervie Ngounoue Headlines USTA Billie Jean King Nationals
Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, August 1, 2023
-
- Updated: July 31, 2023
Kitzbuhel Generali Open
Kitzbuhel, Austria
July 31-August 5, 2023
Prize Money: €562,815
Surface: Red Clay
Argentineans and Austrians Aim for Kitzbuhel Supremacy
Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry is top seed and Austrians Sebastian Ofner and Dominic Thiem will be fan favorites in Kitzbuhel. Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster.
Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, August 1st: Click Here