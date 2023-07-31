Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Home hero Dominic Thiem of Austria returns to action in Kitzbuhel on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA







Kitzbuhel Generali Open

Kitzbuhel, Austria

July 31-August 5, 2023

Prize Money: €562,815

Surface: Red Clay

Argentineans and Austrians Aim for Kitzbuhel Supremacy

Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry is top seed and Austrians Sebastian Ofner and Dominic Thiem will be fan favorites in Kitzbuhel. Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster.

