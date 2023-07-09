10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 10, 2023

Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 10, 2023

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy faces world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on Monday. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT



Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 26-July 16, 2023
Prize Money: £44,700,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic plays for an eighth Wimbledon championship and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz comes in as the No. 1 seed for the first time. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Venus Williams, 43, leads a list of prominent wild cards.

Wimbledon Results: Click Here



Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here 

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here

Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Monday, July 10th: Click Here