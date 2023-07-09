Wimbledon Draws and Order Of Play for Monday, July 10, 2023

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy faces world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on Monday. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT









Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 26-July 16, 2023

Prize Money: £44,700,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic plays for an eighth Wimbledon championship and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz comes in as the No. 1 seed for the first time. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Venus Williams, 43, leads a list of prominent wild cards.

Wimbledon Results: Click Here







Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here

Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Monday, July 10th: Click Here





