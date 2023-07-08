Roger Federer Hangs with Bruce Springsteen Before Hyde Park Concert

Photo credit: Roger Federer Instagram

Roger Federer is reinforcing his reputation as rock stars’ favorite tennis star.

A week after Federer joined buddy Chris Martin and Coldplay on stage playing percussion, he shared stories and laughs with Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen before Springsteen’s massive Hyde Park concert last week.

The Boss looked pump to spend some time with the grass-court king before his show.

Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer shared these shots on Instagram along with the caption “When The Boss calls you answer.”

The former world No. 1 presented Springsteen with one of his personal autographed Wilson racquets.

New Jersey natives Bon Jovi and Springsteen are long-time friends who have known each other since the 1980s and have shared the stage in the past. Bon Jovi is a tennis fan, who attended both Wimbledon and the Miami Open earlier this year, and a recreational player who has hit with Cameron Norrie among others.



