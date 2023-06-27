10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Clara Tauson of Denmark takes the court in Wimbledon qualifying on Wednesday.. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG



Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 26-July 16, 2023
Prize Money: £44,700,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic plays for an eighth Wimbledon championship and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz comes in as the No. 1 seed for the first time. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Venus Williams, 43, leads a list of prominent wild cards.

The Championships Wimbledon

Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Ladies’ Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon 

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Mixed Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Wednesday, June 28th: Click Here