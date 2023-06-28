Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Storm Hunter (AUS) plays a Wimbledon third-round qualifying match on Thursday. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER







Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 26-July 16, 2023

Prize Money: £44,700,000

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic plays for an eighth Wimbledon championship and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz comes in as the No. 1 seed for the first time. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka are among the top contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish. Venus Williams, 43, leads a list of prominent wild cards.

The Championships Wimbledon

