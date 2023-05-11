Tennis Channel to Celebrate 20th Anniversary Milestone on May 15th

Tennis Channel – with more live coverage than any sports network – will celebrate its 20th anniversary on air Monday, May 15th.

TC produces and airs more live hours of sports annually than any other network, and provides tennis matches and storylines to seven countries outside the United States.

In its infancy Tennis Channel offered select professional men’s and women’s tennis as well as sister sports like racquetball, badminton and table tennis. The network steadily gathered its now 93% of all live rights to the sport during the past 20 years. This includes becoming the exclusive U.S. home of men’s (ATP) and women’s (WTA) professional tour matches across all platforms. In that time Tennis Channel has also established itself as the American home of Roland Garros (the French Open), the second of the sport’s four majors, while multiple hours of coverage at the other three: Wimbledon, the US Open and Australian Open.

Tennis Channel has also built one of the all-time television-sports rosters, with Hall of Famers, former players and award-winning sportscasters. This includes Martina Navratilova, Tracy Austin, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Andy Roddick, Chanda Rubin, Paul Annacone, Taylor Townsend, Ted Robinson, Brett Haber and Steve Weissman, among many others.

“In our wildest dreams 20 years ago we couldn’t have imagined the changes in media and technology that have allowed Tennis Channel to share this sport in its entirety, in the way that it actually exists every week on the tours,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel. “We’ve engineered continuing success through innovation and a bespoke model that works for the fans, the tours and the players.

“The original linear network, the SVOD platform and FAST channel combined give you a tennis experience that’s never been available in history. But whatever combination or by themselves, they suit anything our viewers, sponsors or distribution partners need. Building on them, we’re excited to think of where Tennis Channel will be on its 30th anniversary and beyond.”