Mutua Madrid Open Apologizes for Muting Women’s Doubles Finalists

Photo credit: Mutua Madrid Open Facebook

The Mutua Madrid Open has apologized for muting women’s doubles finalists—and promises it won’t happen again.

Mutua Madrid Open CEO Gerard Tsobanian issued an apology to all four women’s doubles finalists—Victoria Azarenka, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff—who were not permitted to speak after the Mutua Madrid Open doubles finals as well as tennis fans.

The move sparked widespread criticism and charges of sexism as fans pointed out men’s doubles finalists were permitted to speak.

Tournament officials vow the silencing snafu will never happen again.

"We sincerely apologise to all the players and fans who expect more of the Mutua Madrid Open tournament. Not giving our women’s doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologised directly to Victoria, Beatriz… (1/2) — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 11, 2023

…Coco and Jessica. We are working internally and with the WTA to review our protocols and are committed to improving our process moving forward. We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again."



Gerard Tsobanian, CEO of the Mutua Madrid Open



(2/2) — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 11, 2023

