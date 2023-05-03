- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 4
- Updated: May 3, 2023
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
April 24-May 7, 2023
Prize Money: €7,705,780
Alcaraz Aims to Defend Madrid
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and king of clay Rafael Nadal are both out. Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Fresh off defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas to defend Barcelona, the top-seeded Alcaraz will now try to repeat in Madrid where he knocked off both Nadal and Djokovic last year. On the women’s side, defending champion Ons Jabeur’s status is uncertain as she suffered a calf injury in Stuttgart. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who swept No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for her second straight Stuttgart, will be back in Madrid.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
