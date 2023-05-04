Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, May 5

Borna Coric of Croatia faces top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals on Friday. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images







Mutua Madrid Open

Madrid, Spain

April 24-May 7, 2023

Prize Money: €7,705,780

Alcaraz Aims to Defend Madrid

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and king of clay Rafael Nadal are both out. Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Fresh off defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas to defend Barcelona, the top-seeded Alcaraz will now try to repeat in Madrid where he knocked off both Nadal and Djokovic last year. On the women’s side, defending champion Ons Jabeur’s status is uncertain as she suffered a calf injury in Stuttgart. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who swept No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for her second straight Stuttgart, will be back in Madrid.

