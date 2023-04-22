BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 23

Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands faces Holger Rune in a Munich final rematch on Sunday. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN







BMW Munich Open

Munich, Germany

April 17-23, 2023

Prize Money: €562,815

Rune, Fritz and Zverev Headline Munich

The BMW Open is the first of four German tournaments on the season’s ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria’s picturesque capital city of Munich. The International Tennis Championships of Bavaria was first held in 1900, but the BMW Open by American Express was first staged at Munich’s Iphitos Tennis Club in 1974. Germans have won the trophy nine times since then, including three title runs for Philipp Kohlschreiber (2007, ’12, ’16) and back-to-back victories for Alexander Zverev (2017-’18). Rolex Paris Masters champion Holger Rune is top seed, American Taylor Fritz is seeded second and Zverev is the third seed.

