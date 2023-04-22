Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 23

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis







Barcelona Open

Barcelona, Spain

April 17-23, 2023

Prize Money: €2,722,480

Alcaraz Aims to Defend Barcelona

Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Barcelona title. The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, has been staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest Spanish tennis club, since 1953. The ATP 500 clay-court tournament is one of the most important events in Spanish tennis and on the Barcelona social calendar. Rafael Nadal owns a record 12 trophies at this event, but remains out of action.

