- Andy Murray Comically Calls His First Coaching Foray a “Disgrace”
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 23
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 23
- Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz Advance to Munich Semifinals
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 22
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 21
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, April 21
- Rafa Nadal out of Madrid as Clay Return in Doubt
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 20
- Tsitsipas Calls Alcaraz Next Nadal
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, April 20
- Rublev Named Godfather for Medvedev’s Daughter
- Stuttgart Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
- Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
- BMW Munich Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, April 19
Andy Murray Comically Calls His First Coaching Foray a “Disgrace”
-
- Updated: April 22, 2023
Andy Murray spent his younger, edgier years sometimes barking at his box and giving his coaches the business.
Recently, the former world No. 1 experienced a role reversal.
Murray’s first foray into coaching did not end well.
In fact, it went so wrong his student, who happens to be his young daughter, decided to press pause on her tennis career after one lesson.
Mom Judy Murray, who created Miss Hits, a fun tennis starter program for girls ages 5 to 8 shared the story of what Andy Murray calls a “disgrace” of a coaching debut.
Andy Murray needs the @miss_hits programme……😀 @andy_murray https://t.co/3VdJ0wNT1r— Miss-Hits (@Miss_Hits) April 22, 2023
“Dear daddy, I’m not going to play tennis for a while. Lots of love,” Murray’s daughter adorably declared adding a giant red X over the stick figure tennis player for emphasis of her walk out.
The two-time Olympic gold-medal champion comically called himself out with this social media post.
“My first venture into the coaching world has ended in disgrace,” Andy Murray posted on social media.
The good news for Team Murray is there is a qualified coach in the family.
Mom Judy Murray is the original coach for her two world No. 1 sons, as older son Jamie reached the doubles top spot and Andy was a singles world No. 1.