Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy!

Serena Williams shared joyous baby news at the Met.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced she’s pregnant with her second child!

Serena shared the happy news on social media.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Husband Alexis Ohanian patted Serena’s baby bump as the power couple walked the carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Olympia, on September 1, 2017.

Serena was pregnant with Olympic when she defeated older sister Venus Williams in the 2017 Australian Open final.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion captured four Olympic gold medals, held the world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, completed two Serena Slams (2002-2003 and 2014-2015), captured 73 career titles and collected more than $94 million in prize money in her career.

The happy baby news means it’s highly unlikely Serena will attempt a singles return.

