- Roger and Mirka Federer Serve Up Glamor at Met Gala
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, May 3
- Alcaraz erases Zverev at Madrid Masters, awaits Khachanov in quarterfinals
- Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy!
- Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Madrid, including Alcaraz vs. Zverev
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, May 1
- Ricky’s picks for Monday in Madrid, including Fritz and Tsitsipas
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 30
- Ricky’s picks for Sunday in Madrid, including Rune vs. Davidovich Fokina
- Ricky’s picks for Saturday in Madrid, including Tsitsipas vs. Thiem
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 29
- Thiem beats Edmund, Murray crashes out of Madrid Masters
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 2 in Madrid, including Andy Murray
- Lajovic caps off dream week in Banja Luka, Alcaraz and Rune also take titles
- Alcaraz top seed in Madrid draw that is without Djokovic, Nadal, and Sinner
Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy!
-
- Updated: May 2, 2023
Serena Williams shared joyous baby news at the Met.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced she’s pregnant with her second child!
Serena shared the happy news on social media.
“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”
Husband Alexis Ohanian patted Serena’s baby bump as the power couple walked the carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.
Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Olympia, on September 1, 2017.
The 41-year-old superstar became a mother for the first time in 2017, when baby Olympia was born on September 1, 2017.
Serena was pregnant with Olympic when she defeated older sister Venus Williams in the 2017 Australian Open final.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion captured four Olympic gold medals, held the world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, completed two Serena Slams (2002-2003 and 2014-2015), captured 73 career titles and collected more than $94 million in prize money in her career.
The happy baby news means it’s highly unlikely Serena will attempt a singles return.