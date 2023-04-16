Don't Miss
Barcelona Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 17
- Updated: April 16, 2023
Barcelona Open
Barcelona, Spain
April 17-23, 2023
Prize Money: €2,722,480
Alcaraz Aims to Defend Barcelona
Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Barcelona title. The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, has been staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest Spanish tennis club, since 1953. The ATP 500 clay-court tournament is one of the most important events in Spanish tennis and on the Barcelona social calendar. Rafael Nadal owns a record 12 trophies at this event, but remains out of action.
Barcelona Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, April 17: click here
