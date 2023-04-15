Monte-Carlo Final Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 16

Photo credit: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Facebook.







Novak Djokovic Returns in Monte-Carlo

Eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal, US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime each withdrew from Monte-Carlo due to injury. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to his home-away-from-home tournament for his first ATP appearance since he lost to Daniil Medvedev in Dubai. The pair could square off again in the Monte-Carlo semifinals. The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favorite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.

