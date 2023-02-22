John McEnroe Band, Bryan Brothers Band to Play BNP Paribas Open

John McEnroe will perform at next month’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Grand Slam champions will be jamming in the desert next month and you can tune into the musical muse.

Hall of Famer John McEnroe’s Johnny Smyth Band and the Bryan Brothers Band have both signed on to play live rock performances at Indian Wells.

McEnroe’s band, which has played US Open charity events for years, will take the stage on Saturday, March 11 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm. Annual fan-favorites like the Bryan Bros. Band will also return with the former doubles stars set to perform on Friday, March 10 from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm.

The BNP Paribas Open will host an all-new Family Day event on Saturday, March 4 ahead of the official start of the tournament, welcoming families with children of all ages to enjoy a free afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden filled with fun and exciting activities both on and off the court.

Family Day will be held at the venue from 1pm-4pm with a variety of activities and booths on-site for families to enjoy. Live music, trampolines, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, ice cream and more will greet fans at the Oak Tree Grass and Stadium Plaza to celebrate two incredible weeks of tournament action to come in Tennis Paradise.

USTA Southern California will host special on-court tennis drills and activities at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden practice courts and the tournament will give away 2,000 HEAD tennis racquets for kids attending the Family Day event. For more information, visit BNP Paribas Open.

Throughout his long career, McEnroe has jammed with many rock stars including his good friend Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders, Roger Daltery of The Who and members of the Rolling Stones.

McEnroe famously welcomed Robert Plant to the US Open.