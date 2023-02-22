Pegula Joins Gauff on U.S. BJK Cup Team for Delray Beach

Photo credit: Mike Lawrence/USTA

Doha doubles champions Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will reunite in Delray Beach.

World No. 3 Pegula has joined Gauff on the United States squad that will host Austria in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying tie set for April 14-15 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida, the USTA announced today.

Last week, Pegula reached the Doha singles final, falling to world No. 1 Swiatek, and won the doubles crown with Gauff. This week, both Pegula and Gauff have reached the singles quarterfinals in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Pegula would be the highest-ranked player to compete for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup squad since No. 1 Serena Williams in 2015. Pegula and Gauff together would give the U.S. team two players ranked inside the Top 6 on the same squad for the first time since the 2005 World Group first round, when No. 1 Lindsay Davenport and No. 4 Serena Williams featured for a U.S. squad that defeated Belgium, also at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Gauff is currently ranked No. 2 in doubles and Pegula No. 4. The pair fell in the Dubai doubles quarterfinals to the Chan sisters.

The U.S. team will feature a total of four to five players. The final team nominations will be made by March 13.

The Qualifier is a best-of-five match series that begins Friday, April 14, with two singles matches. Two reverse singles matches and a doubles match will follow on Saturday, April 15, with an amended Saturday schedule possible if one nation clinches victory in the third or fourth singles match.

Tickets are on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster.com. Visit usta.com/billiejeankingcup for more information.






