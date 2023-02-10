- Raducanu Receives Indian Wells Wild Card
Raducanu Receives Indian Wells Wild Card
- Updated: February 10, 2023
Emma Raducanu will take a trip to Tennis Paradise next month.
The 80th-ranked Raducanu has received a wild card into next month’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
The 2021 US Open champion joins fellow Flushing Meadows champions Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens in field. The BNP Paribas Open is set for March 6-19th.
Just in: @EmmaRaducanu has been awarded a wild card into the 2023 BNP Paribas Open 🌴— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 9, 2023
See her in person this March ➡️🎟 https://t.co/fXK9S4m04P pic.twitter.com/VFe4u9Qt1B
Ranked No. 150 entering the 2021 US Open, Raducanu had to win three rounds of qualifying just to qualify for the main draw. Raducanu made history as the first by a qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam singles championship, and she did so without dropping a set in any of her 10 matches in New York.
At 18-years-old, Raducanu was the youngest to win a major since Maria Sharapova surprised Serena Williams to win Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004.
In 2022, Raducanu reached the semifinals in Seoul and added quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Washington, Born in Toronto, the 20-year-old represents Great Britain after moving to the London area when she was 2.