Stefanos Tsitsipas Heads Strong Rotterdam Draw

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes aim at a maiden Rotterdam title from the top of the field.

The Rotterdam draw was conducted today and it pits the top-seeded Tsitsipas against Emil Ruusuvuori in his opener.

The top-seeded Tsitsipas has lost to the eventual-champion the last two years in Rotterdam and will try to change that trend next week. The ABN AMRO Open is set for February 13-19th.

No. 2-seeded Andrey Rublev, who beat Tsitsipas en route to the 2021 Rotterdam title, will face Aussie Alex de Minaur in a tough opener.

The 25th-ranked de Minaur has defeated Rublev in two of three meetings though the pair have not squared off on a hard court since the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Australian Open finalist Tsitsipas carries a 12-1 record on the season into Rotterdam. A year ago, Tsitsipas fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Rotterdam final.

Next week, the third-seeded Auger-Aliassime takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego in his opener.

Rolex Paris Masters champion Holger Rune is the fourth seed.

Belgian David Goffin has joined the field replacing Daniel Evans who withdrew. Goffin was 2017 Rotterdam runner-up to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and reached the 2018 semifinals where he injured his eye in a freak deflection accident.

Gael Monfils, who had accepted a wild card in the hopes of making his comeback from a foot injury, has withrawn from Rotterdam.