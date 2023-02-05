Alycia Parks Grounds Caroline Garcia for First WTA Title in Lyon

Alycia Parks pumped 15 aces defeating top-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-6, 7-5 in the Lyon final. Photo credit: Getty

Lyon fans were waving French flags, stomping their feet and screaming support as home hero Caroline Garcia gained break point in an electrifying final.

Maiden finalist Alycia Parks heard the supportive sounds and brought silencing fury with a searing serve.

In a performance of poise and power, Parks pounded 15 aces and denied all four break points she faced toppling top-seeded Garcia 7-6(7), 7-5 to capture her maiden WTA title in Lyon.

“I want to thank you for all coming out, this title means a lot to me,” Parks told Lyon fans afterward. “France has a special part in my heart right now. I want to congratulate Garcia, you had an amazing week, keep playing how you’re playing.”

The lone break of the final came in the final game when Garcia double-faulted deep on championship point. An ecstatic Parks blew a kiss toward the sky and pointed an index finger to her temple signifying the mental strength she showed throughout her maiden final.

A red-hot Parks scored her 16th win in her last 17 matches—her lone loss in that superb span coming in Australian Open qualifying—as she continues a rocket ride up the rankings.

At this time last year, Parks was ranked No. 199.

Mastering her first Tour-level final with today’s title she rises to a career-high ranking of No. 51 in the live rankings and played with the command of a player with Top 20 aspirations.

The 22-year-old baseliner from Atlanta essentially beat WTA Finals Fort Worth champion Garcia at her own game playing brilliant first-strike tennis and firing that flame-thrower serve anytime Garcia and French fans made a serious uprising.

The fifth-ranked Garcia carried an impressive 11-3 finals record into her home final today and played well throughout but could not crack the code of the American’s commanding serve.

“First WTA title, well deserved today, you played amazing,” Garcia told Parks afterward. “Keep playing like this, keep serving like this for sure you are going to keep going up. I’m just sad for me that you did it here, but congrats.”