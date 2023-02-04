- U.S. Overpowers Uzbekistan, Qualifies for Davis Cup Finals
U.S. Overpowers Uzbekistan, Qualifies for Davis Cup Finals
- Updated: February 4, 2023
American standouts secured a return trip to the Davis Cup Finals group stage.
US Open doubles champion Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeated Sanjar Fayziev and Sergey Fomin 6-2, 6-4 giving the United States an insurmountable 3-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in the best-of-five match qualifier at Tashkent’s Olympic Tennis School.
Denis Kudla topped Amir Milushev 6-4, 6-4 to complete the United States’ 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan.
QUALIFIED 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 4, 2023
Team USA are into the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage. @AustinKrajicek & @RajeevRam lock in their spot with a 6-2 6-4 win against Fayziev/Fomin. #DavisCup | @usta pic.twitter.com/nJUIG2R5NK
The USA did not drop a set in four matches in Uzbekistan.
Yesterday, American Tommy Paul conquered Khumoyun Sultanov, 6-1, 7-6(6) to stake the Americans to a 2-0 lead after Mackenzie McDonald opened the tie with a 6-4, 6-1 sweep of Fomin.
The United States advances to the Group Stage of the Finals in September.
The Davis Cup quarterfinals, semifinal and final will be played November 21-26 in Malaga, Spain, to crown the 2023 champion.