U.S. Overpowers Uzbekistan, Qualifies for Davis Cup Finals

American standouts secured a return trip to the Davis Cup Finals group stage.

US Open doubles champion Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeated Sanjar Fayziev and Sergey Fomin 6-2, 6-4 giving the United States an insurmountable 3-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in the best-of-five match qualifier at Tashkent’s Olympic Tennis School.

Denis Kudla topped Amir Milushev 6-4, 6-4 to complete the United States’ 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

The USA did not drop a set in four matches in Uzbekistan.

Yesterday, American Tommy Paul conquered Khumoyun Sultanov, 6-1, 7-6(6) to stake the Americans to a 2-0 lead after Mackenzie McDonald opened the tie with a 6-4, 6-1 sweep of Fomin.

The United States advances to the Group Stage of the Finals in September.

The Davis Cup quarterfinals, semifinal and final will be played November 21-26 in Malaga, Spain, to crown the 2023 champion.