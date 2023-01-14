- Australian Open 2023 Draws and Schedule for January 16, 2023
- BNP Paribas Open Featured in New Netflix Break Point Series
- Thirty-One Americans in Australian Open Main Draw
- Australian Open men’s singles draw breakdown: Nadal, Medvedev in difficult top half
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Saturday, January 14, 2023
- Fila Stars to Debut New Collections at Australian Open
- Tough tests for Nadal, Djokovic in good shape as Australian Open draw is revealed
- Australian Open 2023 Draws
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Friday, January 13, 2023
- Single Session Tickets for 2023 BNP Paribas Open on Sale Now
- Wawrinka joins former champions Auger-Aliassime and Rublev on Rotterdam entry list
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Thursday, January 12, 2023
- Carlos Alcaraz Stars as New Calvin Klein Model
- Ricky’s picks for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals field of eight
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Auckland and Adelaide
BNP Paribas Open Featured in New Netflix Break Point Series
-
- Updated: January 14, 2023
Relive The Drama and Action Of The 2022 BNP Paribas Open Through The Debut of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ Series
The much-anticipated tennis docuseries Break Point was released Friday, and fans of Tennis Paradise can now relive the 2022 BNP Paribas Open through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews on Netflix!
The series premiered its first five of ten episodes on January 13, offering an all-access look at the life on Tour of top ATP and WTA stars. Episode 3 of the series documents Taylor Fritz’s dramatic run to the title at Indian Wells last March, showcasing behind-the-scenes interviews, access from an action-packed 2022 tournament in Tennis Paradise. 2022 finalist Maria Sakkari also features heavily in the series’ Indian Wells spotlight episode entitled ‘California Dreaming.’
In addition to the Episode 3 spotlight on Tennis Paradise, the rest of the series follows many of the Tour’s high-profile names including 2022 and 2021 Tennis Paradise champions Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa. Other players that feature in the series include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens and many others.