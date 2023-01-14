BNP Paribas Open Featured in New Netflix Break Point Series

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men’s final match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 20 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Relive The Drama and Action Of The 2022 BNP Paribas Open Through The Debut of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ Series

The much-anticipated tennis docuseries Break Point was released Friday, and fans of Tennis Paradise can now relive the 2022 BNP Paribas Open through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews on Netflix!

The series premiered its first five of ten episodes on January 13, offering an all-access look at the life on Tour of top ATP and WTA stars. Episode 3 of the series documents Taylor Fritz’s dramatic run to the title at Indian Wells last March, showcasing behind-the-scenes interviews, access from an action-packed 2022 tournament in Tennis Paradise. 2022 finalist Maria Sakkari also features heavily in the series’ Indian Wells spotlight episode entitled ‘California Dreaming.’

In addition to the Episode 3 spotlight on Tennis Paradise, the rest of the series follows many of the Tour’s high-profile names including 2022 and 2021 Tennis Paradise champions Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa. Other players that feature in the series include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens and many others.