Thirty-One Americans in Australian Open Main Draw

Danielle Collins of the USA reached the Australian Open final last January and will be in action on Day 1 of the 2023 Melbourne major. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Australian Open field carries a red, white and blue hue.

Fresh off Team USA’s United Cup triumph, Americans aim to make noise in Melbourne. Thirty-one Americans (17 women, 14 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws of the Australian Open next week in Melbourne, leading all nations in men’s, women’s and total main draw singles players.

Play begins on Sunday night Eastern time in the United States, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys and Danielle Collins all scheduled to play on Day 1.

A year ago, Collins knocked off Iga Swiatek to reach her maiden major final in Melbourne bowing to world No. 1 Ash Barty.

The full list of American singles players, with their first-round opponents here:

American Women

(3) Jessica Pegula v. Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

(7) Coco Gauff v. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

(10) Madison Keys v. Anna Blinkova

(13) Danielle Collins v. Anna Kalinskaya

(28) Amanda Anisimova v. Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Sloane Stephens v. Anastasia Potapova

Alison Riske-Amritraj v. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Bernarda Pera v. Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

Shelby Rogers v. Arianne Hartono (NED)

Claire Liu v. Madison Brengle

Lauren Davis v. Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Caty McNally v. (11) Paola Badosa (ESP)

Sofia Kenin v. (24) Victoria Azarenka

(WC) Taylor Townsend v. Diane Parry (FRA)

(Q) CoCo Vandeweghe v. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

(Q) Katie Volynets v. Evgeniya Rodina

American Men

(8) Taylor Fritz v. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

(16) Frances Tiafoe v. Daniel Altmaier (GER)

(29) Sebastian Korda v. Cristian Garin (CHI)

Tommy Paul v. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Maxime Cressy v. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

John Isner v. Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Brandon Nakashima v. Mackenzie McDonald

Jenson Brooksby v. Chris O’Connell (AUS)

Marcos Giron v. (7) Daniil Medvedev

JJ Wolf v. Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Ben Shelton v. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

(WC) Chris Eubanks v. Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

(Q) Brandon Holt v. Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)