ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 19, 2022

Russia’s Andrey Rublev will face Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin on Saturday. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 13-20, 2022
Prize Money: $14,750,000


Turin Hosts The Season Finale
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. Rafael Nadal is the top seed as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to a torn abdominal muscle. Novak Djokovic is playing for a sixth ATP Finals title. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.  .

