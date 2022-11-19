- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Nitto ATP Finals semis: Djokovic vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 18, 2022
- Fritz defeats Auger-Aliassime to set up Turin semifinal meeting with Djokovic
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Friday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Tsitsipas vs. Rublev
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 17, 2022
- Djokovic undefeated at Nitto ATP Finals and gets green light to play Australian Open
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Thursday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Auger-Aliassime vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
- Nadal eliminated from Nitto ATP Finals contention, Alcaraz clinches year-end No. 1
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Wednesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Djokovic vs. Rublev
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 15, 2022
- Rublev upsets Medvedev, Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas on Day 2 in Turin
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Tuesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Nadal vs. Auger-Aliassime
ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 20, 2022
-
- Updated: November 19, 2022
ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 13-20, 2022
Prize Money: $14,750,000
Turin Hosts The Season Finale
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. Rafael Nadal is the top seed as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to a torn abdominal muscle. Novak Djokovic is playing for a sixth ATP Finals title. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena. .
ATP Finals Singles Draw: Click Here
ATP Finals Doubles Draw: Click Here
ATP Finals Order of Play for Sunday, November 20: Click Here