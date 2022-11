WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 5-seeded Maria Sakkari in Forth Worth, Texas on Wednesday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)







WTA Finals

Fort Worth, Texas

October 31-November 7, 2022

Prize Money: $5 Million

Level: WTA Finals



WTA Finals Hit Lone Star State

The elite eight convene in Forth Worth, Texas for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a field that features Ons Jabeur, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

