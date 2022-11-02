- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 3, 2022
- Fritz, Hurkacz lose at Paris Masters to lock in Turin field with Auger-Aliassime, Rublev
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 3, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Paris second round: Rafael Nadal vs. Tommy Paul
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the Rolex Paris Masters 1000
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Nadal returns to action at Paris Masters, Djokovic eyes seventh title
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 31, 2022
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 31, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Vienna final: Medvedev vs. Shapovalov
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Basel semifinal between Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime
- Patrick Mouratoglou joins support of Simona Halep amidst suspension
Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 3, 2022
-
- Updated: November 2, 2022
Rolex Paris Masters
Paris, France
October 31-November 6, 2022
Prize Money: €5,415,410
Level: ATP 1000
Paris is Final Masters Battleground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who outdueled Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, is pursuing a seventh Paris crown.
Rolex Paris Masters Singles Draw: Click Here
Rolex Paris Masters Doubles Draw: Click Here
Rolex Paris Masters Order of Play for Thursday, November 3: Click Here