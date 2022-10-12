10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Gijon Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 13, 2022

No. 1-seeded Andrey Rublev faces Ilya Ivashka in his Gijon Open opener. EPA-EFE/SANDER KONING



Gijon Open
Gijon, Spain
October 10-16, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $612,000

Hard Court Tennis Returns to Spain
The city and municipality of Gijon in north-western Spain has been awarded a single-year license to stage the Gijon Open, an indoor hard court ATP 250 tennis tournament at the Palacio deportes. Once known as an industrial city, Gijon is now an emerging tourist, university and commercial hub.

