Gijon Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

American Marcos Giron faces Dominic Thiem at the Gijon Open.







Gijon Open

Gijon, Spain

October 10-16, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $612,000



Hard Court Tennis Returns to Spain

The city and municipality of Gijon in north-western Spain has been awarded a single-year license to stage the Gijon Open, an indoor hard court ATP 250 tennis tournament at the Palacio deportes. Once known as an industrial city, Gijon is now an emerging tourist, university and commercial hub.

Gijon Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Order of play for Wednesday, October 12th: Click Here