USTA Offers Adult Tennis Camps at National Campus in Lake Nona
- Updated: October 7, 2022
Autumn is the season to take your game to a higher gear.
The USTA National Campus is the perfect place to do it.
Fall camps are in full swing at the National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida! Singles and Doubles camps are available for registration.
Starting with a three-night stay at the luxury 4.5-star Lake Nona Wave Hotel, train with world-class tennis coaches in the morning and then rejuvenate and relax in the afternoon with deluxe amenities at the Lake Nona Performance Club.
For more information on the USTA Adults Camps at the National Campus please visit this National Campus Camps link.
