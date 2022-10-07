Don't Miss
- USTA Offers Adult Tennis Camps at National Campus in Lake Nona
- Solinco Launches GT Falcon Stringing Machine
- MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation Issues Update After Hurricane Ian
- Play Your Way Into Delray Beach Open
- Bianca Andreescu Receives San Diego Open Qualifying Wild Card
- Hall of Famer Vic Braden, Tennis Teacher and Innovator
- Iga Swiatek Out of King Cup, Slams Schedule
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP 500 events in Astana and Tokyo
- Leylah Fernandez Receives San Diego Open Wild Card
- Tennis Players Drinking Pickle Juice to Alleviate Cramps
- Federer: Don’t Overthink Perfect Ending
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Seoul semifinal between Shapovalov and Brooksby
- Andy Murray joined Mom Judy Murray at Battle of Brits community tennis session in Glasgow
- Alcaraz, Nadal to top ATP rankings on Monday, first compatriots since Agassi and Sampras in 2000
- Sloane Stephens Receives San Diego Open Wild Card
Solinco Launches GT Falcon Stringing Machine
-
- Updated: October 7, 2022
The Falcon has landed to take tennis stringing to new heights.
Solinco has launched its all-new computerized GT Falcon stringing machine.
The GT Falcon combines sleek design with best-in-class features to meet the needs of professional stringers and make the string bed sing.
The machine highlights include:
*Self-elevating tensioning system
*Optical sensor delivering consistent results
*An LED display control panel for quick and easy customization.
For more information, please visit Solinco Sports.