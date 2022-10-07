Solinco Launches GT Falcon Stringing Machine

The Falcon has landed to take tennis stringing to new heights.

Solinco has launched its all-new computerized GT Falcon stringing machine.

The GT Falcon combines sleek design with best-in-class features to meet the needs of professional stringers and make the string bed sing.

The machine highlights include:

*Self-elevating tensioning system

*Optical sensor delivering consistent results

*An LED display control panel for quick and easy customization.

For more information, please visit Solinco Sports.