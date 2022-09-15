Roger Federer’s Farewell Coming at Laver Cup This Month

Roger Federer will play his final pro event at the Laver Cup in London this month. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Swiss Maestro will play his swansong at Laver Cup this month.

Roger Federer announced he will retire from the pro circuit after playing Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena, which starts September 25th.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” Federer said in a statement. “I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

The 41-year-old Federer has not played since bowing to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals. Federer, who underwent a third knee surgery after that Wimbledon loss, has spent months rehabbing.

The former world No. 1 said his body is telling him the time has come to close the curtain on his glorious career.

“My body’s message to me lately has been clear,” Federer said. “I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Widely regarded as one of the most elegant champions in the history of the sport, Federer concludes his career with 103 career titles, a 1,251-275 record, more than $130 million in career prize money and provider of thousands of thrills to devoted Fed fans around the world.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer contested an astounding 23 straight major semifinals and 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals starting at the 2004 Wimbledon.