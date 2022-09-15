- Roger Federer’s Farewell Coming at Laver Cup This Month
Roger Federer’s Farewell Coming at Laver Cup This Month
- Updated: September 15, 2022
The Swiss Maestro will play his swansong at Laver Cup this month.
Roger Federer announced he will retire from the pro circuit after playing Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena, which starts September 25th.
“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” Federer said in a statement. “I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”
The 41-year-old Federer has not played since bowing to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals. Federer, who underwent a third knee surgery after that Wimbledon loss, has spent months rehabbing.
The former world No. 1 said his body is telling him the time has come to close the curtain on his glorious career.
“My body’s message to me lately has been clear,” Federer said. “I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”
Widely regarded as one of the most elegant champions in the history of the sport, Federer concludes his career with 103 career titles, a 1,251-275 record, more than $130 million in career prize money and provider of thousands of thrills to devoted Fed fans around the world.
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer contested an astounding 23 straight major semifinals and 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals starting at the 2004 Wimbledon.
A testament to Federer’s passion for play: in 1,526 singles matches and 223 doubles matches the Swiss stylist never once retired from a pro match. Federer was also a consummate team player. He partnered friend Martina Hingis to the 2001 Hopman Cup championship—Hingis joked “I taught Roger how to win”—and joined forces with good buddy Stan Wawrinka to the Olympic doubles gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The pair powered Switzerland to its lone Davis Cup championship in 2014.
Fittingly, Federer will close his career playing alongside fellow Big 4 icons—Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray—on Team Europe at Laver Cup.
The Big 4 combined to claim 66 of the last 77 Grand Slam titles, have won every Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2003 and have held the top spot in the rankings for 18 consecutive years from February 2004-February 2022.
The Big 4 are reuniting to create tennis’ ultimate dream team at Laver Cup from September 23-25th at the O2 Arena in Londona.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion said while he’s closing the chapter on his competitive career, his devotion to tennis is eternal.
“To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you.” Federer said.