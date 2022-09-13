Micaela Bryan, Daughter of Bob Byran sings at the US Open

US Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek weren’t the only young stars who rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Musician Micaela Bryan, daughter of Grand Slam champion Bob Bryan, delivered a rousing and emotional rendition of “America the Beautiful” prior to the US Open women’s final between world No. 1 Swiatek and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

Micaela Bryan brought the house down with a performance both moving and celebratory.

Arthur Ashe Stadium fans gave Micaela an extended standing ovation after her performance.

Devoted tennis fans will remember the young Micaela’s “Happy Birthday” tribute to one of her tennis heroes, Novak Djokovic, six years ago.