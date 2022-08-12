Citi Taste of Tennis Set for Cipriani in New York City August 25th

Citi Taste of Tennis is coming to New York City.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios are slated to headline the Citi Taste of Tennis New York on August 25th at Cipriani on 42nd Street.

Now in its 22nd year, this unforgettable evening features amazing cuisine from a curated lineup of celebrity and local chefs including Chef Emma Bengtsson who holds two Michelin stars at the New York City based restaurant Aquavit. Guests will enjoy libations, live entertainment, and appearances by some of tennis’ top stars. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime tennis and culinary experience!

To stay up-to-date on information regarding this event, please visit www.tasteoftennis.com

Tickets are $500. For ticket information, please visit this link.