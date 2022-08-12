Don't Miss
- Toronto Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 12th, 2022
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 12th, 2022
- Gauff Edges Sabalenka, Will Face Halep For Spot in Toronto Semifinals
- Tennis News – Ricky’s preview for Thursday in Montreal: De Minaur vs. Kyrgios and Sinner vs. Carreno Busta
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
- As Serena Williams prepares to exit, Coco Gauff credits her with a legacy “that can inspire many more generations”
- Toronto Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
- Serena Williams is Retiring
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
- Tennis News – Following last week’s success, Medvedev vs. Kyrgios in Montreal would a matchup of champions
- Roger Federer Keeps Promise, Plays with Young Fan Zizou
- Azarenka Out of Toronto Due to Visa Issue
- Tennis | 10sBalls shares Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 8th, 2022
Toronto Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 12th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 12, 2022
National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada
August 8-14, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $2,697,250
Champions Converge in Canada
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Venus Williams all make their returns in Toronto. Camilia Giorgi is defending tournament champion. Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Osaka, Venus and Serena are all in the field.
National Bank Open
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Friday, August 12th: Click Here
← Previous Story Montreal Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 12th, 2022