MSG Networks to Air Live ATP and WTA Tennis Coverage Throughout August
- Updated: July 29, 2022
August shapes up as tennis television feast for American viewers.
MSG Networks today announced it will be airing live coverage of upcoming ATP and WTA tennis tournaments throughout the month of August.
The network’s tennis broadcasts will feature live tournament action from the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, the National Bank Open in Montreal/Toronto and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.
The schedule will feature four hours of live match play every weekday from Monday, August 1st through Friday, August 19th, generally from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Eastern time.
The network’s coverage of the Citi Open will also include the women’s semifinals and finals on Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th.
The live broadcasts will be produced by Tennis Channel as part of MSG Networks’ programming partnership with Sinclair and will feature some of the top matches each day, along with real-time updates of play on other courts.
The complete telecast schedule for each tournament during the month is below all times are Eastern.
Coverage will also re-air in primetime each night on MSG+, as well as be available for viewers on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and video on demand platform.
Citi Open in Washington, D.C.
Monday, August 1st – Friday, August 5th
1:00–5:00 pm ATP, WTA Coverage
Saturday, August 6th
2:00–6:00 pm WTA Semifinals
Sunday, August 7th
2:30-4:30 pm WTA Finals
Players expected to include 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, three-time major champion Andy Murray, top-ranked American Taylor Fritz, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, seven-time major champion Venus Williams and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose
Monday, August 1st – Friday, August 5th
1-5:00 pm WTA
Players expected to include 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and former US Open finalist Madison Keys
National Bank Open in Montreal & Toronto
Monday, August 8th, Tuesday, August 9th, Wednesday, August 10th, Friday, August 12th
1–5:00 pm ATP & WTA
Thursday, August 11th
7–11:00pm ATP & WTA
Players expected to include 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 2022 French Open champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit
Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati
Monday, August 15th-Friday, August 19th
1–5:00 ATP & WTA
Players expected to include 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka