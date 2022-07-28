Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 29, 2022

No. 2-seeded Jannik Sinner faces Roberto Carballes Baena in the Umag quarterfinals on Friday. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON







Croatia Open Umag

Umag, Croatia

July 25-31st, 2022

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €534,555

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Headline Croatia Open Umag

The tournament in Umag has had the privilege of seeing some of the biggest tennis players in the history of the sport grow up on its courts. The list of Umag champions includes former World No. 1 players (Muster, Moya, Rios, Ferrero), multiple Grand Slam champions and ATP Masters 1000 titleholders (Wawrinka, Čilić) and Davis Cup winners (Verdasco, Davydenko, Robredo). #NextGenATP stars have had their debut in Umag: Carlos Alcaraz (2021 champion), Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alongside top-quality tennis, the tournament devotes special attention to off-court entertainment. Umag Music Nights, the event’s music program, features more than 100 hours of great performances by world-famous DJs. Besides the splendid nightlife, visitors can experience the Istria Gourmet Festival and have a chance to sample culinary delights and taste award-winning local wines.

Croatia Open Umag

