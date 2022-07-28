Don't Miss
- Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Venus Williams Receive Cincinnati Wild Cards
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 29, 2022
- ATP Tennis – Update on the players from Atlanta Open
- Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC
- Reilly Opelka Withdraws from Atlanta Open
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- ATP Tennis From Atlanta • Ricky’s picks for Day 3 • Top seed Opelka and 2021 runner-up Nakashima in action
- McEnroe Brothers, Bryan Brothers Headline Hamptons Charity Pro-Am for Johnny Mac Tennis Project
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Tennis News: Ricky’s picks for the Atlanta Open: Former champs Isner, Kyrgios, and de Minaur all playing
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- New York City Renaming West 143rd Street in Althea Gibson’s Honor
Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 29, 2022
-
- Updated: July 28, 2022
Generali Open Kitzbühel
Kitzbühel, Austria
July 25-30th, 2022
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €534,555
Kitzbühel Presents Beauty of Red Clay
Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster. .
Generali Open Kitzbühel
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Friday, July 29th: Click Here
← Previous Story Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 28, 2022