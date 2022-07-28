Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 29, 2022

No. 3-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut plays No. 5-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish semifinal on Friday. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO







Generali Open Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel, Austria

July 25-30th, 2022

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €534,555

Kitzbühel Presents Beauty of Red Clay

Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster. .

