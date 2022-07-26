McEnroe Brothers, Bryan Brothers Headline Hamptons Charity Pro-Am for Johnny Mac Tennis Project

Tennis Bros are bringing their games to the Hamptons for a good cause.

John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe have announced that they will be joined by Bob and Mike Bryan, the Bryan Brothers, at the 8th Annual Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s Pro Am in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 27th, 2022.

The Bryan Brothers are the all-time winningest ATP doubles team and their presence, along with that of the McEnroe Brothers, and a list of tennis legends that is expected to grow between now and the event date, will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for all who attend. Participants will compete in a round-robin tournament alongside former WTA and ATP Tour professionals, current and former Division I College players, and top John McEnroe Tennis Academy coaches.

Player tickets start at $2,500. Guests can bid on exclusive items and experiences throughout the day via a curated silent auction and a live auction. Light fare and refreshments will be served.

Following the Pro Am, there will be a separate after-party hosted at a local private residence featuring drinks, dinner, dancing, and a live auction. Tickets to the after party are $250,or can be purchased in conjunction with a player ticket.

This event raises funds for the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP), a non-profit founded by John McEnroe and others, which changes young lives by removing the racial, economic and social barriers to success through tennis.

The JMTP Pro Am, now in its 8th year, has become the flagship summer fundraiser for the organization and has grown each year since 2015. This year’s event is expected to feature 144 players, including 9 tennis legends, 63 pros, and 72 amateurs, making it the biggest one-day Pro Am event in the world.

“The JMTP Pro Am is one of the highlights of the year for Patrick and me every year, and this year we are thrilled to welcome The Bryan Brothers to the event,” said Hall of Famer John McEnroe. “We are so appreciative of all those who participate in this event to make it a success and allow us to continue to bring tennis to NYC kids.”

WHEN:

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Pro Am Tournament starts at 2:00 PM

WHERE:

SPORTIME Amagansett

320 Abrahams Path, East Hampton, NY

WHO:

John & Patrick McEnroe, The Bryan Brothers, Other Tennis Legends, Tennis Enthusiasts

TICKETS:

Tickets to play in tournament start at $2,500

Tickets to attend the after party are $250

For more information on sponsorships and tickets, or to donate, please visit www.proam2022.givesmart.com or contact JMTP at info@jmtpny.org or 212-792-8500.



