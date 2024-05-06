- Rome Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Rome Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, May 7, 2024
- Updated: May 6, 2024
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Rome, Italy
May 6-19, 2024
Prize Money: €8,637,966
All Clay Roads Lead To Rome
The final Masters 1000 clay-court tournament of the season, Rome brings the out the best. The Internazionali BNL d’Italia features the best players at the Foro Italico in Rome. The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field. Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 10 titles in Rome, returns. Daniil Medvedev aims to defend a tournament title for the first time in his career. Since 2005, Djokovic and Nadal have dominated Rome with only three other men–Alexander Zverev (2017), Andy Murray (2016) and Daniil Medvedev (2023)–raising the Rome title trophy in that span. World No. 2 and home hero Jannik Sinner withdrew with a hip issue and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out do to a lingering right forearm injury that knocked him out of Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.
Rome Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: coming soon
Women’s Doubles Draw: coming soon
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, May 7: click here