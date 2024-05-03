- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Saturday, May 4, 2024
- Lehecka Retires in Pain, Sending Auger-Aliassime Into Maiden Madrid Final
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Friday, May 3, 2024
- Medvedev Retires with Injury, Sending Lehecka into Madrid Semifinals
- McEnroe Bros Raise $300,000 at the JMTP Comedy-Night Fund Raiser
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 2, 2024
- Jannik Sinner Pulls out of Madrid with Hip Issue
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, May 1, 2024
- Nadal says goodbye to Madrid Masters with loss to Lehecka
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Tennis Balls Favorite Photographer and Producer Rob Stone Premieres THE Blue Angels IMAX Film!
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 29, 2024
- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Nadal avenges Barcelona loss to De Minaur, advances in Madrid
- HJTEP 52nd Annual Gala Set For NYC, Tickets on Sale Now
Lehecka Retires in Pain, Sending Auger-Aliassime Into Maiden Madrid Final
-
- Updated: May 3, 2024
This Mutua Madrid Open reminds us clay-court tennis can be a punishing experience.
Felix Auger-Aliassime made a Masters mark after Jiri Lehecka’s painful exit from today’s Madrid semifinals.
World No. 35 Auger-Aliassime advanced to his maiden Mutua Madrid Open final—and first Masters 1000 final—when Lehecka retired from their semifinal suffering apparent back spasms.
“Sorry for you Jiri, you’ll be back,” Auger-Aliassime wrote on the court-side camera after scoring his fifth consecutive win though not nearly the way he wanted.
Heartbreaking 💔
Jiri Lehecka is forced to retire with an injury at 3-3 in the first set, sending Felix Auger-Aliassime into his first Masters 1000 final.#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/N3tihT0Wj8— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 3, 2024
“I feel really bad for him, I’ve had injuries myself,” Auger-Aliassime said afterward. “We can all imagine what it feels like to come out on a night like this, hoping to win, to go through. Having a battle your opponent and not being able to play.
“I have a lot of empathy for Jiri. I can’t do anything but try to prepare for Sunday.”
Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Casper Ruud, 6-4, 7-5, in the round of 16, took a walkover from top-seeded Jannik Sinner into today’s semifinal.
Returning to court after a medical timeout to treat his cranky back, Lehecka won two points to go up 30-love in the seventh game of the match.
Trying to change direction, Lehecka grimaced, leaned on his racquet and crumpled to the court in clear agony.
The 30th-seeded Czech retired at 3-all, 30-15 sending Auger-Aliassime into Sunday’s final against Andrey Rublev.
Earlier, eighth-ranked Rublev defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to advance to his 25th career final at the Mutua Madrid Open today.
The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime is the first Canadian to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final on clay and third Canadian ATP Masters 1000 finalist since the series began in 1990.
Former world No. 6 Auger-Aliassime, whose career has been stalled by injury, is through to his 15th ATP final. Auger-Aliassime, who lost the first eight finals of his career, will play for a sixth career title on Sunday against Rublev. The 2023 Monte-Carlo champion Rublev is 4-1 vs. Auger-Aliassime with four of their five meetings going the three-set distance.
Before today’s second semifinal started, Lehecka was clutching at his lower back while taking shadow swings in the gym.
The score was even after six games when the physio started a medical evaluation on Lehecka, who seemed to be suffering a lower back injury.
After about 25 minutes, Lehecka and the physio left the court for treatment.
Returning to court clutching a white towel, Lehecka resumed play at the 31 minute mark.
The Czech won the first two points after play resumed. After serving the third point, Lehecka turned, leaned on his racquet and toppled to the clay clearly in pain. Lehecka signaled to Auger-Aliassime he was done and walked to net.
Auger-Aliassime, who has suffered through a litany of injuries himself, gave an emotional embrace to Lehecka at net.